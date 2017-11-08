Tony G’s Relocates Further Into East Side

By Pilar Arias

Tony G’s has a new home.

Once located in St. Paul Square, the soul food restaurant is now in Denver Heights on San Antonio’s east side.

“The new place is so much larger, parking is so much easier and it’s deeper into the community,” San Antonio for Growth on the Eastside CEO Jackie Gorman said.

The restaurant now located off East Cesar Chavez Boulevard and South Hackberry Street added a line of barbecue.

Owner Tony Gradney employs 41 people at the restaurant, many of whom are second chance due to things like criminal backgrounds and homelessness.

“We have tremendous success stories with people that we get them out of the shelters, move them into homes, they’re even able to buy cars now. It’s just giving back to the community,” Gradney said.

The restaurant’s website is currently under construction following the move. For more information, visit its Facebook page.