Tony’s Back, Pop Gets Thrown Out

by Elizabeth Ruiz

11/28/17

The Spurs celebrate the return of point guard Tony Parker with a 115-to 108 win over the Dallas Mavericks, but they played half the game without Coach Gregg Popovich.

He got thrown out in the second quarter after back-to-back technical fouls. “Open your eyes,” he screamed at an official. Pop got a technical foul for that, but he kept yelling.

Video shows Pop mouthing to the ref to “kiss his a–” as he walked off the court.

Spurs guard Danny Green says it happened so fast.

“I turned around, he got one (technical foul). Next think I know he’s already gone, so we just have to adapt and adjust,” said Green.

Spurs point guard Tony Parker had six points and four assists in his first game since tearing his right quadriceps tendon last May.

“It’s hard to describe the feelings, but I was just very excited,” Parker said.

LaMarcus Aldridge led the Spurs with 33 points.