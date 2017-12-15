Top AG Deputy Resigns

A top deputy at the office of Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has resigned after posting disparaging stories of sexual harassment on Facebook.

A Paxton spokesman says the views Andrew Leonie expressed on social media “do not reflect our values.”

Leonie resigned hours after a report was published about comments he made on Facebook.

Leonie wrote: “Aren’t you also tired of all the pathetic ‘me too’ victim claims? If every woman is a ‘victim’, so is every man.”

He didn’t immediately respond to messages for comment through social media.