Tornado Reported Northwest of S.A.

DALLAS (AP) – A Texas state trooper has reported seeing a tornado touch down near Center Point, Texas, about 55 miles northwest of San Antonio, Texas.

National Weather Service meteorologist Yvette Benavides with the Austin/San Antonio office says the trooper reported seeing the tornado touchdown about 8 a.m. Sunday. Benavides says there were no reports of major or structural damage from the unconfirmed tornado.

The weather service offices in Austin/San Antonio and Fort Worth had received reports of minor wind damage to trees, up to quarter-sized hail and minor flooding in south central Texas areas.

The National Weather Service’s Storm Prediction Center has said the storms travelling east along the Interstate 20 corridor through Louisiana could cause significant wind damage throughout the day and into Sunday night.