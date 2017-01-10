Tortoise Sparks Fire that Burns Neighbor’s Home

A large tortoise and a heat lamp spell disaster for a neighboring family on the Northwest side.

“They had some type of configuration where they were keeping their pet tortoise, and the tortoise knocked over a heat lamp, which caught a mattress on fire–and, that fire spread to a neighbor’s home” the San Antonio Fire Department’s Woody Woodward told KTSA News, describing what led to firefighters being called to that neighborhood near Culebra and Les Harrison at around 12:30 Tuesday Morning.

“There were two adults and two kids that lived in that home. They were evacuated safely, and are ok” Woodward said.

The home is not a total loss–although the fire did leave about $150-thousand in damage behind–which will mean the home will have to undergo some extensive repair work.

It’s an expensive lesson in the potential dangers a heat lamp can really pose.

“Definitely, if you’re using that–you want to make sure the animal that it’s for is not going to be able to knock it over” Woodward said.