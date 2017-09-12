Tourism Industry Pitching In to Rebuild After Harvey

This satellite image provided by NASA on Thursday, Aug. 24, 2017 shows Hurricane Harvey off the Gulf of Mexico. Harvey intensified as it steered toward the Texas coast on Friday, with forecasters saying it had strengthened to a Category 2 storm with the potential to swamp communities more than 100 miles (161 kilometers) inland. (NASA via AP)

By Don Morgan

As Hurricane Harvey slammed into the Texas Gulf Coast, it wiped out many of the states top tourist attractions. When that happened, thousands of people lost their jobs and now they’re waiting for you to help get them back to work.

Mike Rae is the CEO of Tourism cares. He says they’re working with the Texas Travel Industry to repair the damage Harvey did to many to the Gulf Coast’s areas that are popular with tourists.

“Especially for some of the islands and Rockport and Port Aransas. Tourism is essential to the economies and getting tourism back, rebuilding it, is going to be a big part of the recovery.”

So they have started a fund to kick start the areas tourism industry.

Rae says millions of visitors create and support 170,000 tourism jobs in that region of the state. The money you donate is going to rebuild damaged attractions and cultural tourism non-profits.

The Texas Travel Industry Association is going to work with local destinations to see what’s needed and administer the funds.

If you want to learn more and contribute to the fund click here.