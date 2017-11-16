Town Hall on Tobacco 21 Plan

By Pilar Arias

The Tobacco 21 initiative appears to be gaining ground in San Antonio.

San Antonio Metropolitan Health District spokeswoman Carol Schliesinger says a town hall meeting Thursday night is meant to listen to resident concerns and answer any questions they may have.

“We had about 75 percent of respondents saying yes, they would agree with increasing the sale age,” Schliesinger said of a previous online survey regarding raising the minimum age to purchase tobacco products to 21.

The town hall takes place from 5:30-6:30 p.m. Nov. 16 at the La Orilla del Rio Ballroom, 203 Saint Mary’s Street, Suite 385.

Questions from the public can be emailed ahead of the town hall to samhd@sanantonio.gov.

For those who can’t make the town hall, it will be broadcast on Facebook Live.