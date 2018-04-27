Towns team up to build workforce
By Don Morgan
|
Apr 27, 2018 @ 11:33 AM

New Braunfels and Seguin are joining the effort to lure businesses into the San Antonio area by upgrading the local labor force.

The New Braunfels Industrial Development Corp. and the Seguin Economic Development Corp. are partnering with Workforce Solutions Alamo to fund the purchase of equipment for computer training at the Central Texas Technology Center.

The initiative was made possible by grants from the Texas Workforce Commission, matched by grants from the New Braunfels and Seguin organizations.

