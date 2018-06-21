Traffic diverted after tanker overturns atop Dallas exchange
By Associated Press
Jun 21, 2018 @ 5:40 PM

DALLAS (AP) — A tanker truck has overturned atop an elevated exchange in North Dallas known as the High Five causing major delays for commuters.
Dallas police say the accident was reported around 4:15 a.m. Thursday on the eastbound ramp of Interstate 635. The Texas Department of Transportation reports the exchange at U.S. 75 and I-635 was closed for hours amid cleanup. I-635 reopened late Thursday morning, and U.S. 75 reopened about 3 p.m. The ramp where the accident occurred reopened a short time later.
Dallas Fire-Rescue spokesman Jason Evans says the truck carrying a resin used to produce plastic struck a wall on the ramp and overturned.
Evans said firefighters sprayed water on the tanker as a precaution to keep it cool until a contractor could unload the fuel.

