Nearly 90 undocumented immigrants found crammed in tractor trailer in South Texas

Department of Public Safety Troopers have found nearly 90 undocumented immigrants crammed inside the trailer of an 18-wheeler in South Texas.

The driver was pulled over Tuesday night on Highway 77 near Raymondville about 50 miles north of the border. Two of the people in the refrigerated truck were taken to a hospital for treatment of dehydration and heat exhaustion. The others were turned over to Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

ABC News reports the driver and a passenger in the cab were being questioned and could face charges related to human trafficking.