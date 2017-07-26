Trailer Driver Waives Court Appearance

By Bill O’Neil

A detention hearing for the truck driver accused in the deaths of 10 immigrants crammed in to the back of a sweltering semi trailer has been canceled.

60-year old James Bradley waived this week’s hearing. There are reports Bradley will deliver a video deposition sometime next month.

Bradley is charged with illegally transporting immigrants for financial gain, resulting in death. He could face the death penalty if he’s convicted.

Meanwhile, we’ve also learned at least one of those who died was apparently a former DACA recipient. 20-year old Frank Gonzalez had his status revoked in March and was deported to Guatemala.