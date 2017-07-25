Trailer Driver’s License Suspended at Time of Arrest

By Bill O’Neil

We now know the man accused of driving the sweltering trailer which led to the deaths of ten immigrants had his commercial driver’s license suspended by the State of Florida three months before his arrest.

The Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles said James Bradley’s license was suspended in April when he failed to file an updated medical card. Federal law requires all commercial drivers to show they are physically fit for the road.

Court records also show Bradley has been cited repeatedly over the years for violating federal motor safety regulations.

At least two of his tickets were for logging more hours than allowed.

Bradley was last fined in 2013 for driving more than 14 hours without a break.

Meanwhile, A Guatemalan diplomat said one survivor of the tragedy told her the group’s final destination was to be Houston.