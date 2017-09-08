Train Derails in SW Side

By Elizabeth Ruiz

A train derailment left hundreds of Southwest Side residents in the dark early Friday.

“Ten railcars. They were all carrying automobiles and a few of them ended up on their sides,” said Jeff DeGraff with Union Pacific Railroad.

The accident shortly after 5 this morning on Quintana Road at Briggs Avenue caused a power outage in surrounding neighborhoods.

“Unfortunately during the course of the derailment, a utility pole in the area was struck by one of the cars and that caused some power issues in the area,” DeGraff told KTSA News. “We apologize to the community that has been affected.”

There were no hazardous materials on the railcars that went off the tracks and no one was injured.

“This was not a full train. We were just moving certain sets of cars from one track to another,” said DeGraff.

The investigation continues into the cause of the derailment.