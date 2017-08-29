Travis Park Monument Vote Thursday

By Pilar Arias

The debate over the Travis Park Confederate monument is heading to San Antonio city council Thursday.

However, one city councilman is not happy about what he calls an “accelerated process” following Mayor Ron Nirenberg executing his power as chairman of the Governance Committee to move the item directly to full council.

“It really needs to go through the Historic Design Review Commission, the HDRC, and through the B session, through the Governance Committee, there’s several steps being taken away from this process,” Perry said.

The councilman said he’s keeping his personal opinion about whether or not the statue of a Confederate soldier should be moved.

“I’ve been getting input from across District 10. Right now I can tell you that vast majority of folks here in District 10 want the monument to stay,” Perry said.

In an emailed statement Nirenberg said it is time for San Antonio to relocate the statue and ensure monuments to the Confederacy are placed in their proper context.

The mayor also reminded people that they will have additional opportunities to voice their views before the council vote.

District 1 Councilman Roberto Trevino and District 2 Councilman William “Cruz” Shaw began the process of seeking council consideration in July.