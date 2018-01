It looks like winter weather will dominate the area for the better part of this week.

Forecasts call for freezing rain and sleet Tuesday, and possibly a repeat Thursday.

TXDOT has already begun the de-icing procedures on bridges and overpasses. Watch for black ice.

We will cover the situation extensively including road conditions and school/business closures should there be any.

Stay connected to 550 KTSA and FM 107.1