TREY’s 1-Minute TAKE: The Long Lost Art of Reading

Over the weekend I heard a story from a family member which really got my attention. One which I wish I could say I’m surprised, but I’m really not.

The relative is a school administrator, and during a conversation she mentioned a growing trend she sees which she termed “stunning.”

When students at her school are struggling with reading she will call for a parent conference to offer help in getting the child back on track.

What’s stunning is what she hears from parents –

“Does Johnny really need to be able read?”

Say what?

“I mean, everything he does is on video now – I just don’t see the point in Johnny needing to know how to read.”

Peers, friends, business leaders, and educators whom I’ve talked to believe reading is becoming a lost art.

They see signs that more people struggle with basic reading skills.

We know language is changing with new words being invented for text conversations. But, languages have always evolved.

The concern educators have expressed is for the actual skill of reading.

Will it disappear to be replace by video?