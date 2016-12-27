TREY’s TAKE: Do You Agree With What President Obama Just Said About Donald Trump?

By Trey Ware

12/27/2016

President Obama told CNN that he believes he would have beat Trump and won another term had the doggone constitution only allowed him the opportunity.

The President apparently believes he has done such a wonderful job over the past 8 years that Americans would have signed up for another 4 or 8.

He says he’s going to “still” himself after January 20th to think about his accomplishments of the past 8 years, and begin work on a new book.

No worries Obama fans, he says he won’t be like past Presidents and stay out of politics. Apparently, we can’t get along without him so he is going to stay “in the thick of thing.”

What do you think? Would Obama beat Trump?