TREY’s TAKE: America Needs A Spiritual Reset

Washington D.C., will not fix what’s wrong in our country because it cannot.

America needs a spiritual reset.

Our children are growing up in a cesspool culture which has turned it’s back on God, and as a result, glorifies violence, does not value life, refuses to respect authority, and shuns personal responsibility.

America is reaping what we have sown into our culture, and another political argument over gun control is not going to fix this.

Too many children feel isolated and are searching for someone to give them the acceptance they crave, and if they don’t find it in their peers, they will take it by violence – if necessary.

They are begging for someone to be in authority over them. Someone who will teach them right from wrong, and who will hold them accountable.

Children need a loving hand who will guide them and teach them to honor and value life.

Our country desperately needs a reset back to the God of the Bible. We all must learn to live as though there is a higher authority to whom we all must answer – because there is.

We must teach our children how to pray and worship.

And children need to be taught that there is a God who loves His own, unconditionally. That His acceptance will never fail, and His ways lead to life – more abundant life!

This is not a quick fix. After all we didn’t get here overnight.

But it is the only fix that will ultimately work.