TREY’s TAKE: Breaking New Details About Las Vegas Shooting

Another Friday brought even more changes to the official story about the the Las Vegas mass murder shooting.

Police and MGM, the owners of Mandalay Bay, disagreed publicly several times last week about the timeline.

What happened when.

Volley to return the two sides went back and forth all last week.

The week of changes and disagreements culminated Friday when a visibly nervous and shaky Sheriff Joe Lombardo told the media, ” There is no conspiracy between the FBI, between LVMPD and MGM….nobody is attempting to hide anything.”

Maybe not, but they sure are doing a good job making it look that way.

For instance, the injured security guard, Jesus Campos was scheduled to do a number of media interviews Thursday night when he suddenly and suspiciously disappeared.

Vanished. Gone.

This is probably explainable, but to date no one has offered one.

David Hickey, the president of the union who represents Campos said he heard Jesus had gone to a “quick clinic.”

He said he didn’t know where or why.

“Right now, I’m just concerned where my member is, and what his condition is, It’s highly unusual,” said Hickey.

Sho-nuff is.

Meanwhile, here are my thoughts on security guards who are not armed.

Security guards at high-value targets like hotels, etc., should be armed and receive tactical training on how to immediately respond to violent threats.

Even if the Mandalay Bay security guard wouldn’t have been able to take the shooter out before he unloaded on the innocent people below, he darn well could have had the killer distracted and dodging rounds until SWAT arrived.

If the shooter’s attention could have been diverted to an armed guard then lives on the ground might have been saved.

As it it was all the poor defenseless security guard could do was run and hide.

And wait – helpless to intervene.

Bottom line – guns save lives when they are in the hands of the good guys.