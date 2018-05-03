TREY’s TAKE: Calvert’s “Low Blow” To San Antonio

The battle over whether to offer a bid to the Republican National Committee to hold their 2020 nominating convention in San Antonio took an ugly turn that sounded like a threat to many when County Commissioner Tommy Calvert showed his obvious bias against hosting the 2020 convention.

According to the report in the Express News Calvert said, “Who do you think is cooking the food? Who do you think is going to be serving the food?, and in the words of (state) Sen. (José) Menéndez, who isn’t here because his wife is in the hospital, I would hate to eat the mole (sauce).”

He said he was just, “trying to do the Republican Party a favor…” because restaurant workers can “do things to food if they don’t like you.”

Many took these statements as a threat.

Caller Tim said, “Has Calvert lost his mind? He is saying that we have a bunch of people in the food prep business in San Antonio who serve tainted food to visitors who hold opposing views. Way to piss off potential visitors and their money, Tommy!”

And Bill (a black male who voted for Calvert) said, “So, if I’m a leader of a Fortune 500 company considering San Antonio for a major convention I should take my business elsewhere because if the food workers in SA don’t like my views they will screw with the food? This is a ridiculous statement.”

Debbie says, “Calvert may not trust the food workers in San Antonio, but I do. Mr. Calvert should know that those of us in the restaurant business do not appreciate his low blow remarks and we will remember in the next election.”

Many are calling for the Mayor, City Council, Commissioners Court, Hotel and Restaurant Association, Paseo Del Rio Association, and every other entertainment lobby in San Antonio to immediately push back on these “insidious” comments from Commissioner Calvert.

Some say Mr. Calvert must recant or he should be impeached.

Marcy said, “San Antonio is a much better place than apparently Mr. Calvert believes we are. His words should not be left to stand without answer.”