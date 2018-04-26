TREY’s TAKE: Is It Legal For A Bar Toss Out THIS Trump Supporter?
By Trey Ware
|
Apr 26, 2018 @ 2:29 AM

Listener Tom is curious about this.

A Judge in NY has ruled that bars can refuse service to Trump supporters – or at least those wearing the Trump “Make America Great Again” cap, saying that politics is not a protected class.

We won’t get into the whole make Christians bake cakes and perform weddings thing. Everyone knows the courts are biased to the left and against the right.

Buuuut can a bar toss out THIS Trump cap wearing supporter?

Tom wants to know if politics is not a protected class, but your ethnicity is, which wins out?

RELATED CONTENT

TREY’s TAKE: RNC To SA? Mayor Says Not So Fast Mayor RON NIRENBERG says the city’s biggest news story is FIESTA!! (Audio) JASON MINNIX says this is the oddest year in Spurs history (Audio) JOHN HAYWARD says the looming deadline on Iran deal is priority (Audio) TREY’s TAKE: KTSA Political Analyst Gets Right To thePoint ANDREW NAPOLITANO discusses Pompeo and Trump bombing Syria (Audio)
Comments