TREY’s TAKE: Is It Legal For A Bar Toss Out THIS Trump Supporter?

Listener Tom is curious about this.

A Judge in NY has ruled that bars can refuse service to Trump supporters – or at least those wearing the Trump “Make America Great Again” cap, saying that politics is not a protected class.

We won’t get into the whole make Christians bake cakes and perform weddings thing. Everyone knows the courts are biased to the left and against the right.

Buuuut can a bar toss out THIS Trump cap wearing supporter?

Tom wants to know if politics is not a protected class, but your ethnicity is, which wins out?