TREY’s TAKE: You Can’t Lead What You Do Not Love

The most unconstitutional administration in US history leaves power today, and not a moment too soon.

Barack Obama presided over an administration that told hard-working Americans, “You didn’t build that!” And the lie, “If you like your healthcare, you can keep your healthcare.” And, after wasting a trillion dollars of their hard-earned money, “I guess ‘shovel ready’ jobs weren’t so shovel ready, hee hee hee.”

Then there was, “When Congress won’t act, I will. I have a pen and a phone and I will use it!”

“The Constitution is a flawed document.”

Or to Mitt Romney, “The 1980’s just called, and they want their foreign policy back,” after Romney named Putin’s Russia as the biggest threat to the US.

Obama agrees with Romney now.

Red Lines violated…IRS attacks on conservatives…Justice Department attacks on Christians…

“Tell Vlad I’ll have more flexibility after my re-election.”

I’ll sum Obama’s 8 years this way, you can’t lead what you do not love.

How will Trump do as President? No one knows. But – people believe he really does love this country and wants what is best for all of us.

I pray that is true. Only time will tell.

But, if it is. If he really loves the United States of America – he will be a far better leader than Barack Obama, because…

You can’t lead what you do not love.