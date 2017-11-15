TREY’s Take: Dems Are Better Off Screaming At The Sky

November 15, 2017

Here we go again.

Democrat lawmaker Steve Cohen of Tennessee is leading a gang of five lawmakers in an effort to impeach Donald Trump.

They claim the President has obstructed justice, undermined the federal judiciary, and “other” offenses.

As of now they have not produced any evidence to support articles of impeachment.

The lawmakers said about Trump, “His train of injuries to our Constitution must be brought to an end through impeachment.”

Wait, didn’t we just have 8 years of a guy who intentionally “injured” the Constitution every chance he got?

Uh yeah – we did.

This latest fit by Democrats isn’t going anywhere since Republicans hold the majority. The minute the Republicans lose it – correction – the second they lose the majority all of that will change, and the Pelosi wrecking crew will come after Trump with everything they have.

Republicans are doing a bang-up job to guarantee Democrats get their chance.

Until then, Democrats are better screaming at the sky.