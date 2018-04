This weekend I was honored to be the minister at a wedding in the beautiful Texas Hill Country.

The venue was gorgeous. The bride was beautiful. The groom a handsome cowboy.

New beginnings. A commitment of commitment to each other – for life.

There were plenty of smiles, tears of joy, and several rounds of applause.

And reminders everywhere that life is good.

No matter how times I serve in this capacity it never gets old.

Hope you had a great weekend too.