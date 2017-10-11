TREY’s TAKE: It’s Happening Today at 8AM Live One-One-One With Mayor Nirenberg

We have been collecting questions from you and we are all set for Trey Ware’s One-On-One with Mayor Ron Nirenberg today from 8-9am LIVE from the Alamo Lounge.

The Special will air LIVE on 550AM – 107.1FM – and Live stream on the KTSA Facebook page.

Here are a sample of some of the topics you wanted us to ask Mayor Nirenberg about:

The Confederate statue monument removal

Violent Crime in SA

Immigration policy

Public Safety

Transportation

These are just a few of the topics we will ask the Mayor about today at 8am on KTSA.

Stay connected…

Related Content

TREY’s Take: Did CNN Threaten The Trump Meme...
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver – THE 201...
Michael Phelps Gets a Life-Size Cutout of His Angr...
TREY’s TAKE: An Anonymous Friend Sent This R...
Read This Letter And Find Hope This Holiday Season
911 TRIBUTE SONG BY BAND YELLOWCARD
Comments