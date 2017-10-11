TREY’s TAKE: It’s Happening Today at 8AM Live One-One-One With Mayor Nirenberg

We have been collecting questions from you and we are all set for Trey Ware’s One-On-One with Mayor Ron Nirenberg today from 8-9am LIVE from the Alamo Lounge.
The Special will air LIVE on 550AM – 107.1FM – and Live stream on the KTSA Facebook page.
Here are a sample of some of the topics you wanted us to ask Mayor Nirenberg about:
The Confederate statue monument removal
Violent Crime in SA
Immigration policy
Public Safety
Transportation
These are just a few of the topics we will ask the Mayor about today at 8am on KTSA.
