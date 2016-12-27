TREY’S TAKE: Julian Castro Is Ranting About Donald Trump…

“Trump is so corrupt that if Democrats controlled even one chamber of Congress, he’d be done before he even got started,” HUD Secretary Julian Castro wrote on Twitter.

He continued to say Trump is the “shadiest, most corrupt guy to take the oval office.”

Funny coming from a guy so close to the Clinton’s.

The HUD Secretary is showing his sore-loser side by going out of his way to sow the seeds of division.

Never mind the fact that Secretary Castro violated the Hatch Act while in office.

Apparently he still can’t accept the fact his candidate lost, so he’s attempting to make sure America stays divided.

Kinda sad actually. So many people expected more from him.