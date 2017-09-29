TREY’s TAKE: Is This A Justified DOJ Suit?

Attorney General Jeff Sessions speaks at a ceremony for FBI Director Chris Wray at the FBI Building, Thursday, Sept. 28, 2017, in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

The US Department of Justice announced they have filed a lawsuit against Crop Production Company for allegedly discriminating against American workers.

The suit contends the company passed over qualified American workers to hire foreigner workers under the H-2A visa program.

A statement from Attorney General Jeff Sessions said, “In the spirit of President Trump’s Executive Order on Buy American and Hire American, the Department of Justice will not tolerate employers who discriminate against U.S. workers because of a desire to hire temporary foreign visa holders.”

The AG went on to say, “… Where there is a job available, U.S. workers should have a chance at it before we bring in workers from abroad.”

The “Protecting US Workers Initiative” began on March 1, and since then the DOJ has opened 29 investigations into alleged violations.

Should the US government sue companies who pass over qualified Americans in order to hire foreign workers?