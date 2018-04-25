TREY’s TAKE: KTSA Political Analysts Gets Right To thePoint

A voice long familiar KTSA listeners is digging deeper and getting to thePoint on today’s issues.

Jonathan Gurwitz, a guy I call ‘The Smartest Man in Texas’, just launched a new online video feature called thePoint.

Every month, Jonathan will utilize his vast experience as a journalist in a fast-paced five minute format, as he sits down with the people making news in San Antonio and gets to thePoint.

Jonathan told me, “There’s a lot going on in San Antonio, and we’re going to talk about it all, face to face with the news makers in short segments online.”

Gurwitz says, “Consider it a social media supplement to the great commentary you hear on KTSA.”

I know Jonathan well. This show is gonna rock.

Check it out at here. Enjoy!