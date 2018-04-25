TREY’s TAKE: KTSA Political Analysts Gets Right To thePoint
By Trey Ware
|
Apr 25, 2018 @ 4:23 AM

A voice long familiar KTSA listeners is digging deeper and getting to thePoint on today’s issues.

Jonathan Gurwitz, a guy I call ‘The Smartest Man in Texas’, just launched a new online video feature called thePoint.

Every month, Jonathan will utilize his vast experience as a journalist in a fast-paced five minute format, as he sits down with the people making news in San Antonio and gets to thePoint.

Jonathan told me, “There’s a lot going on in San Antonio, and we’re going to talk about it all, face to face with the news makers in short segments online.”

Gurwitz says, “Consider it a social media supplement to the great commentary you hear on KTSA.”

I know Jonathan well. This show is gonna rock.

Check it out at here. Enjoy!

RELATED CONTENT

Facebook rules at a glance: What’s banned, exactly? ANDREW NAPOLITANO discusses Pompeo and Trump bombing Syria (Audio) TREY’s TAKE: Doing This Never Gets Old Trey’s WAKE UP CALL– Do school walkouts need to be during school? (Audio) It’s FIESTA TIME! What’s your favorite event? How about favorite food? (Audio) TREY’S WAKE UP CALL– Spurs fans turn on Popovich, does he care? (Audio)
Comments