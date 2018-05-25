TREY’s TAKE: Lupe’s Loopy Excuse

Former Dallas County Sheriff Lupe Valdez speaking at her Democratic Primary victory rally on May 22, 2018. Photo: AP/WFAA

Christmas just came early for Texas Republicans.

The Democrat’s choice to challenge Greg Abbott for Governor, Lupe Valdez, is behind – way behind on her taxes.

According to media reports Valdez owes more than $12,000 in taxes she has failed to pay on seven properties!

$12,000!

What’s more Ms. Valdez provided the wrong info on her official financial-disclosure report! She did not list a property in Dallas which she owns, and she put the wrong names on her forms.

This is rich.

But it gets better…

She is blaming her opponent, Greg Abbott, for the fact she hasn’t paid her tax bill! She says Gov Abbott is responsible for her unpaid taxes because it is just so “burdensome.”

So, taxes have been a “burden” since their creation, and that’s Governor Abbott’s fault?

Where do you Democrats find these people?

She has until July to cure her debt or she goes to collection.