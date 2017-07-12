TREY’s Take: NEW Information On The Deadly KC-130 Crash
By Trey Ware
|
Jul 12, 2017 @ 4:49 AM

We are learning more about the crash of a KC-130 refueling tanker aircraft in Mississippi which claimed the lives of 16 brave American warriors.

This tragedy is a stark reminder that men and women risk their lives in service to our nation everyday.

Our prayers are with them always.

Here’s what we know now:

  • A total of 16 died
  • Seven were members of the elite Marine Corps Forces Special Operations Command (MARSOC)
  • Six were Marines, one a Navy Sailor based at Camp Lejeune
  • They were being transported for pre-deployment training
  • Officials say the plane exploded at 20,000 feet
  • There were pallets of ammo and other cargo on board
  • No cause has been determined
  • So far, no indications of foul play