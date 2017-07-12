TREY’s Take: NEW Information On The Deadly KC-130 Crash

We are learning more about the crash of a KC-130 refueling tanker aircraft in Mississippi which claimed the lives of 16 brave American warriors.
This tragedy is a stark reminder that men and women risk their lives in service to our nation everyday.
Our prayers are with them always.
Here’s what we know now:
- A total of 16 died
- Seven were members of the elite Marine Corps Forces Special Operations Command (MARSOC)
- Six were Marines, one a Navy Sailor based at Camp Lejeune
- They were being transported for pre-deployment training
- Officials say the plane exploded at 20,000 feet
- There were pallets of ammo and other cargo on board
- No cause has been determined
- So far, no indications of foul play