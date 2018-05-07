TREY’s TAKE: Please Keep Praying, Grace

I Love You San Antonio!

That is a phrase I have used to close every show for over 30 years.

To me, those just aren’t trite words spoken as I leave the air. I mean them – literally.

Specifically, what I mean is I love the people of San Antonio. Sure, we have the Alamo, the Riverwalk, the SPURS, world heritage missions, and all the rest. And all of those are much beloved.

But what really makes San Antonio such a unique and lovable place is the people who call her home.

People like Grace Hernandez.

As a young man climbed to the top of a Transguide sign over IH-35 presumably at the end of his rope and ready to plunge to the asphalt below, Grace stopped her car and grabbed her Bible.

Isn’t it cool that she carries her Bible with her everywhere?

There was Grace, standing on the side of the highway, Bible in hand, fervently praying for the young man.

As she put it, “What mother wants to be told their son has committed suicide?”

My wife and I have been there, and she’s right – no mother or father should hear those words.

Grace said, “That’s why it’s our mission to pray.”

This beautiful angel of God then said, “My prayer is for everyone that’s around this because you don’t know what could happen. I’m just grateful God heard my prayers.”

So are we, Grace. So are we.

Please pray for me, Grace. I need your prayers.

Please pray for our city and our leaders.

Please pray for our men and women in uniform.

Please keep praying, Grace.

And thank you for loving San Antonio. And not just with your words, but with your whole heart.

And thank you for being a living example of who we should desire to be – a people of prayer – a people of Grace.

God bless you and those you love.