TREY’s TAKE: All Out Political War Looming Over Texas?

Rep. Joaquin Castro, D-Tex., gives his thumb up as he speaks during the final day of the Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia, Thursday, July 28, 2016. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

There seems to be an all-out political war looming over the great state of Texas.

Far-left Democrat congressman Joaquin Castro appears to be attempting to raise his national awareness by seeking, and receiving, airtime on network and cable news shows, and by making news about his desire to impeach President Donald Trump.

The rumblings in political circles is that Mr. Castro wants Ted Cruz’s senate seat.

Castro obviously would have the backing of the big-left media in Texas and in DC. He would also have an endless supply of money as Soros and the other democrat money people covet a win in Texas.

So, who would YOU vote for – current Senator Ted Cruz, or challenger Joaquin Castro?