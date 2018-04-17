TREY’s TAKE: Pop’s Anti-Trump Vitriol Goes Nationwide

The Pop controversy has gone national.

Today’s Washington Post feature story is about the “Legendary” coach of the NBA Champ Spurs insulting “Die-hard” fans with his anti-Trump tirades.

The article features quotes from longtime Spurs fans, the kind who are at every game, who wear the Spurs stuff all the time, and even travel to see the team play in other cities. Not your run of the mill fans. These are seriously committed Spurs fans who, because of Pop popping off, couldn’t even tell you when the next playoff game is.

Still – silence from team leadership.

And nothing from Pop other than him telling the Post reporter that the team has never said anything to him about his opinions.

As we’ve said many times on the show, Pop is entitled to his opinions – it’s his 1st Amendment right, but he sure is alienating fans along the way.

We have a saying in the entertainment/media business – Block The Exits.

Simply, that means don’t give people a reason to leave you. You want them to listen longer, watch the next segment of your television show, buy the next album, and comeback to the next game.

This year, Pop’s hate for Trump has insulted fans of the President and given them a reason to leave. He opened the exit doors and started pushing Trump fans out.

Now they are finding out how much they are NOT missing the games. In fact, they are finding other things to do with their time. That’s not good because it makes it so much harder to win them back once they realize their time is better spent elsewhere.

Just ask NASCAR and the NFL.

With the Spurs’ performance not all that great, and something going on with his best player that nobody wants to talk about, it seems as though Pop would be better off concentrating on his team rather than the President.