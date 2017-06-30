TREY’s Take: A Prayer For Comfort and Protection

Dear God,

You are all-powerful, all-knowing, and full of compassion and love.

You and only You are our God and King.

We are hurting. Once again our community has been struck with violence. The shooting of these two police officers who were doing their duty to keep us safe is just so senseless.

Please stretch out Your hand and comfort all affected by this terrible act.

Please show Your mercy to the officers and their families.

Please let them know that You are there with them now and always.

We ask for Your protection to be upon all who devote their lives to protecting our community.

May all concerned experience Your “peace which passes all understanding” (Phil 4:7).

Amen

For those asking what they can do to help. Please consider a donation to the 100 Club of San Antonio.

Here is what their website says:

“Since 1973, when their jobs bring our Law Enforcement Officers and Firefighters into harm’s way and they pay the ultimate sacrifice with their life, The 100 Club of San Antonio is there. Funds are available to the family for immediate needs, placing a strong emphasis on higher education funding for surviving dependent children.”