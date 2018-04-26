TREY’s TAKE: RNC To SA? Mayor Says Not So Fast

Mayor Ron Nirenberg and Trump re-election boss Brad Parscale are going at it over SA being in the running for the next RNC Convention.

Apparently, the Mayor got word the RNC was re-interested in SA as the host of their National Nominating Convention. Those things are huge, and they brings millions into the local economy.

San Antonio has put together proposals in the past.

The Mayor has asked the CM for a briefing ASAP.

This time Mayor Nirenberg doesn’t seem so jazzed about the RNC coming to SA, saying he has “reservations about spending millions of taxpayer dollars to subsidize any political convention.”

Mebbe so, but I bet we could find a few in town who believe if we were talking about the DNC Convention the Downtown Crew would be slobbering all over themselves to make it happen.

Parscale’s tweet was interesting. Especially the part about Mayor Sculley,