Las Vegas Sheriff Joe Lombardo now says the alleged gunman in last week’s mass murder actually shot Mandalay Bay security guard Jesus Campos six minutes beforeĀ he started shooting at the crowd.

Say what?

That bit of information totally changes the timeline authorities have been working with since the beginning.

It also makes this strange case even stranger.

And it adds to the questions.

I have a feeling that this case will live on like the JFK/Oswald story.

Forever.