Trey’s Take On Tax Reform

Just do it.

Go all the way.

Don’t pussyfoot around and make “adjustments” to the current system.

I’m in favor of ditching the whole thing and going with a Flat Tax or the Fair Tax.

I would be open to getting rid of the income tax altogether, and implementing a national sales tax.

Everyone pays, but higher earners pay more because they typically buy more expensive stuff.

We could greatly reduce or eliminate the IRS BS every April.

But what about all those tax prep companies and CPA’s?

Well, the smart ones I know are already adjusting their business model because online tax prep software is rendering their business nearly obsolete.

Anyway, tax reform, and a TAX CUT are way overdue!

Get with it Congress.