TREY’s TAKE: Would a thousand small Christmas trees in front of the Alamo get the attention of those who are running the city?

By: Trey Ware November 21, 2017

Someone once said, “Every great movement starts with just one.”

For generations it has been a San Antonio tradition to visit Alamo Plaza on the Friday after Thanksgiving for the giant Christmas tree lighting ceremony.

Until now.

In a major change, and to the dismay of many SA residents, the event will take place in Travis Park this Friday.

In response to the move resident Steve Monreal placed a small tree in front of the Alamo. Passersby stopped to take photos with the tree, and now it’s an internet sensation.

Since I began talking about this issue on my show I can’t tell you how many emails, phone calls, and Facebook page hits I’ve received from angry SA citizens. Angry at a city leadership they say is completely out of step with what the people want.

“The city spent $150,000+ for a toilet downtown, $250,000+ for another toilet in a field, almost $300,000 to move a statue that bothered only a handful of residents, and several thousand dollars to paint a rainbow crosswalk,” said caller Dan. “And now they are moving the tree ceremony??? When did they ask us?”

That seems to be the issue that has people in SA pissed. Someone has an agenda and TS if if goes against the will of the people. They are gonna do it anyway.

Think Lee HS.

Residents are calling out “left-wing radicals” at City Hall, and they say its time to push back.

“Let’s all be Steve Monreal!” said Deborah when she called the show. “Everyone load your cars and trucks with small Christmas trees and take them to Alamo Plaza!”

“Great idea,” answered Karen. “Maybe then SA leadership will get the hint.”

What do you think? Would a thousand small Christmas trees in front of the Alamo get the attention of those who are running the city?