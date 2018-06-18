TREY’s TAKE: Trump’s Good Week Drove The Media Cabal Crazy

President Trump had a great last week with all the outstanding economic news, the release of the IG report showing people inside our own government were colluding to influence the 2016 election in favor of Hillary, the Kim meeting, improving poll numbers, and the killing of a major Taliban leader.

One way you can always tell if the President is having a good week is when the #resistance movement of the media and Hollywood start foaming at the mouth.

Or when they bait and switch like they did over the weekend. The big story Friday was the IG report which showed clear anti-Trump bias among some FBI investigators. That story was favorable to Trump, so what did the media do? They switched to an old story about illegal immigrant children held in detention.

Nothing drives the Trump-hating media/entertainment cabal crazy like a little Presidential success.

Robert De Niro started last week off by shouting “F*** Trump!!!!!” on live television at the Tony Awards. It wasn’t his first such outburst, and he promises it won’t be his last.

Then there is Kathy (Trump’s bloody head in her hand) Griffin who at the end of the week said “F*** you, Melanie…you feckless piece of shit.” (misspelling First Lady Melania Trump’s name).

Sandwiched in between were the #resistance members of the White House press core shouting activist talking points at Sarah Sanders during the daily briefing. They should just bring their marching signs into the press room with them. These guys are no different than the Trump-haters marching in front of the White House.

Brian Karem of CNN stood up while Sarah was in the middle of answering another reporter’s question, and began berating the secretary using a current #resistance talking point about children at the border.

Then CNN’s Jim Acosta, the leader of the White House press #resistance movement, chimed in with his own vitriol about the Attorney General and the Bible.

These daily briefings are useless and should be cancelled until such time the networks replace the #resistance activists with actual journalists.

Meanwhile, more good news for President Trump means more shouting from the Trump-hating media as they pray for something from Mueller they can use against the President.

The economy is red hot, Isis is a non-factor (at the moment), and the door has been cracked opened for more peace.

Prepare for more #resistance screaming from the American media/entertainment cabal.