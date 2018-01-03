TREY’s TAKE: Trump’s Tuesday Tweet Tornado

Now THAT’s some serious alliteration right there.

“Trump needs to be impeached IMMEDIATELY,” shouted followers of various Democrat twitter accounts.

“His tweets are destroying America!” added others.

“Damn sure going to get us all killed!!!!” said another.

“I had to calm my teenager daughter down because she thinks we are going to die in a nuclear war after she read Trump’s tweet!!!” lamented a alleged mother.

“That Trump is a real dumbass – how long do we have to put up with this sorry-ass excuse for a f***ing President?” another well-educated human cried.

Why the outcry from the left? Well, Tuesday was a fun day at the keyboard for President Trump. Here are just a few of his tweets:

_

“The people of Iran are finally acting against the brutal and corrupt Iranian regime. All of the money that President Obama so foolishly gave them went into terrorism and into their ‘pockets.’ The people have little food, big inflation and no human rights. The U.S. is watching!”

_

“Crooked Hillary Clinton’s top aide, Huma Abedin, has been accused of disregarding basic security protocols,” tweeted Trump. “She put Classified Passwords into the hands of foreign agents. Remember sailors pictures on the submarine? Jail! Deep State Justice Dept must finally act? Also on Comey & others.”

_

“Companies are giving big bonuses to their workers because of the Tax Cut Bill,” wrote President Trump. “Really great!”

_

“Since taking office I have been very strict on Commercial Aviation,” Trump said. “Good news – it was just reported that there were Zero deaths in 2017, the best and safest year on record!”

_

“The Failing New York Times has a new publisher, A.G. Sulzberger. Congratulations! Here is a last chance for the Times to fulfill the vision of its Founder, Adolph Ochs, ‘to give the news impartially, without fear or FAVOR, regardless of party, sect, or interests involved.”

Trump continued: “Get impartial journalists of a much higher standard, lose all of your phony and non-existent ‘sources,’ and treat the President of the United States FAIRLY, so that the next time I (and the people) win, you won’t have to write an apology to your readers for a job poorly done! GL.”

_

“Democrats are doing nothing for DACA — just interested in politics. DACA activists and Hispanics will go hard against Dems, will start ‘falling in love’ with Republicans and their President! We are about RESULTS.”

_

“We will not rest until all of America’s GREAT VETERANS can receive the care they so richly deserve,” Trump tweeted. “Tremendous progress has been made in a short period of time.”

_

“I will be announcing THE MOST DISHONEST & CORRUPT MEDIA AWARDS OF THE YEAR on Monday at 5:00 o’clock. Subjects will cover Dishonesty & Bad Reporting in various categories from the Fake News Media. Stay tuned!”

_

“It’s not only Pakistan that we pay billions of dollars to for nothing, but also many other countries, and others. As an example, we pay the Palestinians HUNDRED OF MILLIONS OF DOLLARS a year and get no appreciation or respect.”

President Trump then added, “They don’t even want to negotiate a long overdue peace treaty with Israel. We have taken Jerusalem, the toughest part of the negotiation, off the table, but Israel, for that, would have had to pay more. But with the Palestinians no longer willing to talk peace, why should we make any of these massive future payments to them?”

_

Whew – told you there was a lot. The keyboard must have been smoking at this point.

But, he wasn’t finished. Here is the tweet that has Trump-haters butthurt.

“North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un just stated that the ‘Nuclear Button is on his desk at all times.’ Will someone from his depleted and food starved regime please inform him that I too have a Nuclear Button, but it is a much bigger & more powerful one than his, and my Button works!”

Comment here and tell me if you think this tweet is going to cause WWIII as the #notmypresident crowd is saying.