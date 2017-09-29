TREY’s TAKE: It Won’t Be Easy But I Think We Can Fix This

White nationalist demonstrators clash with counter demonstrators at the entrance to Lee Park in Charlottesville, Va., Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017. Gov. Terry McAuliffe declared a state of emergency and police dressed in riot gear ordered people to disperse after chaotic violent clashes between white nationalists and counter protestors. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

Is the world going to”hell in a handbasket?”

Apparently, a majority of voters believe it is.

Digging into the numbers we find most voters believe people behave worse in public now.

They also believe people are less courteous, and the bonds that hold the USA together are unraveling.

Time to spread a little love this weekend.