Will congress continue to appropriate the money to make payments for Obamacare? Not if President Trump has anything to say something about it. He has tried to stop the illegal appropriation of money, but Congress has come up with the Murray Plan. Could the backroom deals continue? KTSA radio host Trey Ware takes calls about how some GOP congressmen are trying to save Obamacare, when they were voted to destroy it.

