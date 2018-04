Students hold up their signs during a rally asking for gun control outside of the U.S. Capitol building, Wednesday, March 14, 2018, in Washington. One month after a mass shooting in Florida, students and advocates across the country participate in walkouts and protests to call on Congress for action. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

On the 20th anniversary of the Columbine shooting, students nationwide stage yet another walkout from schools to protest gun violence. KTSA radio host Trey Ware asks why can’t they wait until Saturday?

