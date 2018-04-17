TREY’S WAKE UP CALL– Spurs fans turn on Popovich, does he care? (Audio) By Kareem Dahab | Apr 17, 2018 @ 6:39 PM Greg Popovich has gotten national attention for his comments about Trump. KTSA radio host Trey Ware vents about his openness about his opinions. CLICK PLAY BELOW and LISTEN NOW Greg PopovichSan AntonioSpurstrey ware RELATED CONTENT Judge ANDREW NAPOLITANO says Hannity shot himself in the foot (Audio) Bat Found at NISD Campus Tests Positive For Rabies Dozens face arrest in downtown San Antonio drug raid TREY’s TAKE: Pop’s Anti-Trump Vitriol Goes Nationwide Ada Vox brings Katy to her knees, Marcio gets three-way judges’ hug on “American Idol” TREY’s TAKE: 100,000 Signatures Is Nothing To Sneeze At