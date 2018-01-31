Trial continues without cameras in missing San Antonio body case

The civil trial over the missing body of a San Antonio is continuing today.

The family of Julie Mott is alleging Mission Park Funeral Chapels lost her body before she was set to be cremated.

Owner Robert Tips spent more than three hours testifying Tuesday disputing the family’s claims that the company’s use of third-party contractors led the funeral home to lose Mott’s remains, the Express-News reported.

The company argues that the family did not tell them Mott’s ex-boyfriend was obsessed with her. It says he likely stole her body.

Tips’ attorneys have asked that TV cameras and photographers not be allowed in the courtroom after Tuesday’s testimony was livestreamed by the local TV outlets.