Tricentennial Celebration Well Short of Fundraising Goal

By Elizabeth Ruiz

The city’s 300th anniversary celebration kicks off with a downtown New Year’s Eve party, but the SA300 Tricentennial Commission is still a long way from its $10 million fundraising goal.

Only $4 million has been raised and some of that money is from the city.

“The city is already on the hook for $1.3 million in cash and in-kind contributions, so during the briefing Tuesday, I did get a solid commitment that there would be no additional tax dollars utilized toward it,” said San Antonio City Councilman Greg Brockhouse.

He told KTSA News the fundraising shortfall raises a red flag.

“We’ve got to try to help and make sure that the Tricentennial Commission is doing the right thing at the right time with the money they do have and that they don’t come to us asking for more tax dollars,” said Brockhouse.

If the remainder of the money isn’t raised, Brockhouse suggests the Tricentennial Commission downsize the celebration.

“Then we need to cut back and conduct the party within our means. That’s pretty basic,” he said.

The Tricentennial is a year-long celebration of San Antonio’s history and culture.