Tricentennial CEO Resigns

By Bill O’Neil

Another sign of trouble for San Antonio’s Tricentennial?

Tricentennial Commission CEO Edward Benavides has turned in his resignation weeks after members of the City Council questioned costs and fundraising efforts surrounding the celebration set to take place next year.

Mayor Ron Nirenberg would not comment directly on what his office described as a “personnel issue,” but in a statement, the Mayor applauded Benavides “willingness to step aside and minimize distractions as San Antonio commemorates its 300th birthday.”

In a separate statement, City Manager Sheryl Sculley said “I’m grateful for the passion and commitment he (Benavides) gave to the Tricentennial effort, and there’s no question that the year-long celebration will be a great success and source of pride for our community.”