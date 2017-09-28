Trinity to Study San Antonio’s LGBTQ ‘Resiliency’

By Don Morgan

Trinity University is conducting a study into the resiliency of the city’s LGBTQ Community.

Amy Stone is one of the researchers on the project. She says similar projects have been done in other cities but San Antonio just made sense.

“There is such a cultural diversity here and it will give us better insight into the obstacles the LGBTQ community faces and how the habits the have formed to get past them.”

75 people will be a part of the study that will stretch out over 3 years.

The goal is to recommend strategies and policies to enhance resilience in what’s described as a hostile political environment.

The findings will be shared with the city and other similar projects across the country.