Trinity University Set to Go Tobacco Free

A local university decides to go smoke free.

Trinity University is about to become a tobacco free campus and the reason is simple, smoking is bad for you.

Katherine Hewitt at Trinity says there’s 50 years of research that highlights how harmful the habit as and how dangerous it can be to those around you.

The Surgeon General reports that tobacco is the leading cause of preventable death and disease in the nation.

Hewitt tells us there’s also research that points out how curbing tobacco use in young smokers cuts back on how many of them still light up as they get older.

Trinity’s tobacco free policy goes into effect August 1st.