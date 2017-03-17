Trooper Wounded During Home Invasion

A Texas Trooper is expected to be ok after he was shot during what appears to have been a home invasion attempt at his house in Kirby.

The Department of Public Safety said the Trooper was off duty, and retrieved his firearm and put on his bullet proof vest to investigate an intruder in his backyard late Thursday Night.

We’re told the Trooper was immediately attacked as he left the house. During the struggle that followed, the Trooper’s gun fired, the bullet stopped by his vest.

A man then ran from the home.

The Trooper was taken to San Antonio Military Medical Center for further evaluation.

The Texas Rangers are investigating, asssisted by the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office, the San Antonio Police Department, and the Kirby Police Department.